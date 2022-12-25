Local outdoor enthusiast and conservationist Ross Davies is known for his wildlife shot. He shared this one recently of a bald eagle coming in – over top the Rainbow Bridge – to fish in Kanaka Creek. (Special to The News)

Local outdoor enthusiast and conservationist Ross Davies is known for his wildlife shot. He shared this one recently of a bald eagle coming in – over top the Rainbow Bridge – to fish in Kanaka Creek. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Coming in hot and hungry

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

RECENT SHARE: Much to trumpet about

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

SHARE: Brilliant fall scenery captivates walker

SHARE: Perfect views of the mountain vista

SHARE: Between storms

SHARE: Colourful skies offer stunning views

SHARE: Sunset from the shore

SHARE: A once-a-year hot spot

SHARE: Seldom seen view

SHARE: Backyard uproar lands ‘bucket’ shot

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyWildlife

 

Local outdoor enthusiast and conservationist Ross Davies is known for his wildlife shot. He shared this one recently of a bald eagle coming in – over top the Rainbow Bridge – to fish in Kanaka Creek. (Special to The News)

Local outdoor enthusiast and conservationist Ross Davies is known for his wildlife shot. He shared this one recently of a bald eagle coming in – over top the Rainbow Bridge – to fish in Kanaka Creek. (Special to The News)

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
10 questions with Santa and Mrs. Claus
Next story
Kindergarteners share what they ‘enjoy most about Christmas’

Just Posted

Class holiday drawing feature everything from Santa and Christmas trees to candy canes and snowmen, and of course, presents. (Special to The News)
Kindergarteners share what they ‘enjoy most about Christmas’

Local outdoor enthusiast and conservationist Ross Davies is known for his wildlife shot. He shared this one recently of a bald eagle coming in – over top the Rainbow Bridge – to fish in Kanaka Creek. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Coming in hot and hungry

Class creates bordered Christmas images accented with Christmas trees, stars, hearts, and homes. (Special to The News)
Grade 1ers bring snowmen and gingerbread people to life

Class draws everything from reindeer and Santa, to gingerbread and presents. (Special to The News)
Grade 3ers share their Christmas art

Pop-up banner image