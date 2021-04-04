SHARE: Community wilderness scene through the lens

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon.

With a real focus on capturing the beauty of local nature, Kalyn Konings shares a variety of pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

RELATED – SHARE: The magic of the Fraser River

MORE – SHARE: Fields and mountains to the west ablaze

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Forest comes to life with promise of spring

and

SHARE: Upclose and personal with nature

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows



Sign up here Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.

With a real focus on capturing the beauty of local nature, Kalyn Konings shares a variety of pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

With a real focus on capturing the beauty of local nature, Kalyn Konings shares a variety of pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

With a real focus on capturing the beauty of local nature, Kalyn Konings shares a variety of pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

With a real focus on capturing the beauty of local nature, Kalyn Konings shares a variety of pictures taken in and around Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)