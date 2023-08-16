During a hike along the North Beach Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park recently, Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal snapped a number of shots of the beautiful backcountry, as well as some of fellow park visitors who jumped in the water to cool off on a hot day. (Special to The News)

During a hike along the North Beach Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park recently, Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal snapped a number of shots of the beautiful backcountry, as well as some of fellow park visitors who jumped in the water to cool off on a hot day. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Cool dip on a hot summer’s day

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

SHARE: Discovering bountiful wildlife in Maple Ridge

SHARE: Mesmerized by Pitt Lake fowl

SHARE: Man and machine at work

SHARE: Taking advantage of some sanctuary time

SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

SHARE: Colour breaks through on grey morn

SHARE: Fascination with fowl

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotography

Love The Maple Ridge News?

Thank you! Sign up below for unlimited digital access for 30 days. Plus, receive our daily news alerts & breaking news, right to your inbox.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rotary Duck Race in Maple Ridge raises best-ever $91,000

Just Posted

During a hike along the North Beach Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park recently, Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal snapped a number of shots of the beautiful backcountry, as well as some of fellow park visitors who jumped in the water to cool off on a hot day. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Cool dip on a hot summer’s day

Inside one of the rooms at Royal Crescent supportive housing in Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)
Independent review of supportive housing facilities in Maple Ridge released

Have an opinion you’d like to share? Submit letters to the editor through our website, via email or the postal service. (Black Press Media files)
LETTER: Pitt Meadows not solving issues with new park drug use ban

Missing person Stephanie Patterson was found dead in a rural part of Mission on Aug. 15. (Coquitlam RCMP/Special to The News)
Missing Coquitlam woman found dead in Mission