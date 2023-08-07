SHARE: Described as perfect scenery

Where blue skies meet moody clouds. It’s what Elizabeth Tyers describes as “perfect scenery.” She said she is “always taken with the stunning view of the clouds on any given day. However, this particular photo I captured at the Pitt Meadows airport is one of my favourites.” (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

