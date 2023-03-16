During a stroll along the Pitt Addington Marsh recently, Paul Conolly captured this picture of his son Malcolm and their dog, Geordie, traversing the trail. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Determined little walkers

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

PhotographyPitt Meadows

Bottle drive coming up for annual Christmas shoebox campaign

