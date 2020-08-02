SHARE: Devilish red flower indicative of hot summer days in Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Stunning sun captured over Alouette Lake

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Pelase email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors can expect new resource guide in September

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

SHARE: Devilish red flower indicative of hot summer days in Maple Ridge

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Tyler O’Neill homers twice, including opening day

Maple Ridge slugger making a case for playing time in Cardinals outfield

Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows seniors can expect new resource guide in September

More information on elder abuse prevention and legal support services

ON COOKING: Chef Dez shares a burger recipe to ‘die’ for

Fresh spices will leave true burger lovers (lamb or beef) begging for more

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Wild’s Mathew Dumba makes anti-racism speech, kneels ahead of Blackhawks vs. Oilers

Matt Dumba, 26, took to center ice to speak on behalf of fellow members of the Hockey Diversity Alliance

Programs at 3 of 17 medical schools in Canada aim for equity for Black students

She applied to the medical school anyway through the Black Student Application Program

Researchers look for unique ways to continue studies as COVID-19 changes methods

Collecting data has become difficult as COVID-19 puts a damper on research and labs can’t be used

Fishing lodge ‘shocked’ by B.C. ban on travel to Haida Gwaii as COVID-19 cases spike

West Coast Fishing Club ‘shocked and stunned’ by travel restriction put in place July 30

Abused dog rescued on Vancouver Island is now a happy hound

Adopted owner grateful for staff at WAVE

Do not plant mystery seeds received in mail, warns CFIA

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is investigating unsolicited packages of seeds

B.C. teacher hopes province will change back-to-school plan in fear of COVID transmission

‘My ideal would be that I go back to a classroom where everybody’s wearing masks,’ says Lizanne Foster

Most Read