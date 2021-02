Readers invited to share pictures of play time in the winter wonderland of Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows

Six-year-old Ethan Piper (right) and his mother, Amanda, were having fun in the snow along Tower Trail on Grant Hill this holiday weekend. They were joined by Dad, David, and two-year-old Evan. (Special to The News)

Did you take some time to play outside in the snow this holiday weekend?

If so, we’re hoping you’ll share a photo or two of play time in this winter wonderland otherwise known as Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows.

Send us a photo showing locals having fun in the snow and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Thanks, and Happy Family Day to one and all.

The News Team

maple ridgePitt MeadowsWeather