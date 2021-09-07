Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Early morning hike up the mountain

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

READ MORE – SHARE: Special family time enjoyed inside the park

MORE – SHARE: Sky aglow during this week’s extreme heat

RELATED – SHARE: Grateful to be Canadian

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Cyclist stops to admire the clouds

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotography

 

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Maple Ridge Community Foundation launches survey to host activities for Community Foundation month
Next story
Pitt Meadows had presence at PNE

Just Posted

David Linde’s GoFundMe page has already raised over $1,000. (GoFundMe/Special to The News)
Athlete to run 24 hours in Maple Ridge to raise funds for Ridge Meadows Minor Hockey Association

Pitt Meadows Mayor Bill Dingwall (right) posed with mascots Pee and Poo during Metro Vancouver’s Meet Your Local Leader event at the Fair at the PNE. The program, which connected residents from across the region with local leaders, was part of the Metro Vancouver: Together We Make Our Region Strong exhibit that wrapped up Sept. 6. (Metro Vancouver/Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows had presence at PNE

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley recently took an early morning hike up Alouette Mountain – in Golden Ears Provincial Park – with a friend and his dog, Luna. They took the Incline Trail area and further up the Memorial Trail – completing a 7.3-km return hike. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Early morning hike up the mountain

(Maple Ridge Community Foundation/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge Community Foundation launches survey to host activities for Community Foundation month