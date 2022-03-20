Maple Ridge’s Shawn Shabacon shared this picture of the sun setting over the Fraser River. She grabbed the shot along the shoreline near the Pitt Meadows Regional Airport. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Enjoying a shoreline sunset

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

and

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

