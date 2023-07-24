SHARE: Exploring Pitt Meadows through a lens

Since Travis Waller moved back to Canada four years ago, he’s spent a lot of time refining his landscape photography skills while living in and exploring Pitt Meadows. He shared a few of his favourite shots from the area taken at different times of the year. (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

PhotographyPitt Meadows

 

