Maple Ridge’s Alicia Young shared this picture taken recently on the Boulder Trail to Snow Cave on Golden Ears Mountain. “I enjoy taking my god-daughter Lily Cameron, who I foster, on local hiking trails. We see our community as a place to be shared and explored at all-ages and stages,” Young said. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Alicia Young shared this picture taken recently on the Boulder Trail to Snow Cave on Golden Ears Mountain. “I enjoy taking my god-daughter Lily Cameron, who I foster, on local hiking trails. We see our community as a place to be shared and explored at all-ages and stages,” Young said. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Exploring the outback with babe

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Fine-feathered friends feast in Maple Ridge backyard

RELATED – SHARE: Grazing in the field

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Cyclist stops to admire the clouds

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotographywilderness

Previous story
SHARE: Sunrise from the bridge deck

Just Posted

The Cloverdale Spurs Tadpole team (U8) field the ball in a game against the Ridge Meadows Royals June 27 at Cloverdale Ball Park. On this play, the Spurs’ second baseman (glove in the air) snags a pop fly as a Ridge Meadows baserunner darts back to first. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: Cloverdale Spurs battle Ridge Meadows Royals

Alyse Vanderkuip, 4, her mother Jocelyn, and grandfather Ernie Winch, cool off in the Alouette River. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Heat records smashed across Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Council gave approval to a subdivision plan next to the Alouette River, but Katzie First Nation are ready to fight the project, according to its chief. (The News files)
LETTER: Critical of Katzie voice injected in riverfront subdivision

Extreme heat has closed schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows. (Black Press files)
Extreme Heat closes schools in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows