SHARE: Extreme cold brought ice to the Fraser

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden grabbed some shots of the ice build up along the Fraser River during the holidays. These pictures were taken from a vantage point just east of the Maple Ridge Golf Course. (Special to The News)

