SHARE: Fall arrives in stunning fashion
Outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley, of Hammond, shared a series of pictures he’s captured while biking and hiking around the community, each depicting the beauty of autumn. (Special to The News) Outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley, of Hammond, shared a series of pictures he’s captured while biking and hiking around the community, each depicting the beauty of autumn. (Special to The News) Outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley, of Hammond, shared a series of pictures he’s captured while biking and hiking around the community, each depicting the beauty of autumn. (Special to The News) Outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley, of Hammond, shared a series of pictures he’s captured while biking and hiking around the community, each depicting the beauty of autumn. (Special to The News) Outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley, of Hammond, shared a series of pictures he’s captured while biking and hiking around the community, each depicting the beauty of autumn. (Special to The News) Outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley, of Hammond, shared a series of pictures he’s captured while biking and hiking around the community, each depicting the beauty of autumn. (Special to The News) Outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley, of Hammond, shared a series of pictures he’s captured while biking and hiking around the community, each depicting the beauty of autumn. (Special to The News) Outdoor enthusiast Ron Paley, of Hammond, shared a series of pictures he’s captured while biking and hiking around the community, each depicting the beauty of autumn. (Special to The News)
Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
SHARE: Fishing among the reeds
SHARE: Ditch dweller
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek
and
SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident
Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake
SHARE: Dwelling on the deck
and
SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed
SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________
maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows