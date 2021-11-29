SHARE: Fall palette reflected in the river

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Tammy Clark, a regular Through Your Lens contributor, shared this fall photograph captured while paddling along the Alouette River. She calls it “paradise.” (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Spending some quality family time together

RELATED – SHARE: Harvest time hits

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Sun comes up, golf balls go down

RECENT – SHARE: Slough engulfed by colours of fall

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE – SHARE: Morning mist creates magical blanket

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotography