Relative newcomer Hazel May loves discovering different areas and features in her new community of Pitt Meadows. Today, she shared some morning photographs of the dilapidated barns and the surrounding farm area just across the Lougheed Highway, on Harris Road toward the dikes. “I have wanted to take these for a while,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Farm country showing its age
Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon
Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.
We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.
MORE – SHARE: Splendor of colour marks arrival of spring
RELATED – SHARE: Reflections of natural beauty
Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.
SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink
and
RECENT – SHARE: A community rich with waterways
Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.
SHARE: Hitting the fairway almost year round
SHARE: Bridge rises from misty waters
SHARE: Local outdoor enthusiast shares the sights from his bike
_______________________________
Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?
We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.
We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.
_______________________________
AgriculturePhotographyPitt Meadows
Relative newcomer Hazel May loves discovering different areas and features in her new community of Pitt Meadows. Today, she shared some morning photographs of the dilapidated barns and the surrounding farm area just across the Lougheed Highway, on Harris Road toward the dikes. “I have wanted to take these for a while,” she said. (Special to The News)
Relative newcomer Hazel May loves discovering different areas and features in her new community of Pitt Meadows. Today, she shared some morning photographs of the dilapidated barns and the surrounding farm area just across the Lougheed Highway, on Harris Road toward the dikes. “I have wanted to take these for a while,” she said. (Special to The News)
Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.