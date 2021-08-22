SHARE: Fire hazards force foursome to float around Hayward

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley shared a series of paddling pictures from a kayak trip this week on Hayward Lake, along the Maple Ridge-Mission border. He and a few friends had planned to paddle from Kearsley Creek (nine kilometres from Dewdney Trunk Road) on Stave Lake, but the area was closed due to fire hazards. So, they opted instead to spend four hours paddling on Hayward under cloudy skies. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Sky aglow during this week’s extreme heat

RELATED – SHARE: Grateful to be Canadian

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

RECENT – SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Cyclist stops to admire the clouds

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE: SHARE: Osprey couple and chicks captured at Pitt Lake

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgeMissionPhotography

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley shared a series of paddling pictures from a kayak trip this week on Hayward Lake, along the Maple Ridge-Mission border. He and a few friends had planned to paddle from Kearsley Creek (nine kilometres from Dewdney Trunk Road) on Stave Lake, but the area was closed due to fire hazards. So, they opted instead to spend four hours paddling on Hayward under cloudy skies. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley shared a series of paddling pictures from a kayak trip this week on Hayward Lake, along the Maple Ridge-Mission border. He and a few friends had planned to paddle from Kearsley Creek (nine kilometres from Dewdney Trunk Road) on Stave Lake, but the area was closed due to fire hazards. So, they opted instead to spend four hours paddling on Hayward under cloudy skies. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley shared a series of paddling pictures from a kayak trip this week on Hayward Lake, along the Maple Ridge-Mission border. He and a few friends had planned to paddle from Kearsley Creek (nine kilometres from Dewdney Trunk Road) on Stave Lake, but the area was closed due to fire hazards. So, they opted instead to spend four hours paddling on Hayward under cloudy skies. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley shared a series of paddling pictures from a kayak trip this week on Hayward Lake, along the Maple Ridge-Mission border. He and a few friends had planned to paddle from Kearsley Creek (nine kilometres from Dewdney Trunk Road) on Stave Lake, but the area was closed due to fire hazards. So, they opted instead to spend four hours paddling on Hayward under cloudy skies. (Special to The News)