Maple Ridge’s Karen McGregor shared a picture she recently took from along the dikes in Pitt Meadows, at Harris Road and the Silver Bridge, showing an area farm covered with the first snowfall of the winter. (Special to The News)

SHARE: First smattering of snow hits Pitt Meadows farm country

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Most Read