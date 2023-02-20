The Mighty Fraser River all but vanished a few weeks ago when local resident Howard Done was visiting the Port Haney Wharf. Done snapped this photograph, which he called “Moody River,” depicting the water and much of the dock shrouded by fog. (Special to The News)

The Mighty Fraser River all but vanished a few weeks ago when local resident Howard Done was visiting the Port Haney Wharf. Done snapped this photograph, which he called “Moody River,” depicting the water and much of the dock shrouded by fog. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Fog engulfs the Fraser

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

RECENT SHARE: Much to trumpet about

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

SHARE: Brilliant fall scenery captivates walker

SHARE: Perfect views of the mountain vista

SHARE: Between storms

SHARE: Colourful skies offer stunning views

SHARE: Sunset from the shore

SHARE: A once-a-year hot spot

SHARE: Seldom seen view

SHARE: Backyard uproar lands ‘bucket’ shot

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
SHARE: Swan e set attracts more than just golfers

Just Posted

The Mighty Fraser River all but vanished a few weeks ago when local resident Howard Done was visiting the Port Haney Wharf. Done snapped this photograph, which he called “Moody River,” depicting the water and much of the dock shrouded by fog. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Fog engulfs the Fraser

Since 2011, the Coldest Night of the Year event has managed to raise more than $57 million across Canada. (Coldest Night of the Year/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge residents prepare to walk to raise money for local charities

Chefs should be knowledgeable about optimum guidelines for preparing food, but ultimately, it should be up to the consumer of the dishes to decide their own taste preferences – steak being just one offered as example by Chef Dez. (Metro Creative Services)
ON COOKING: Don’t be bullied by culinary snobs

Maple Ridge veterinarian Adrian Walton shared this picture of a sunrise over Blaney Creek. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Stunning early morning view