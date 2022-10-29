SHARE: Forget the lawn, try planting wildflowers

Rather than have a large patch of grass in their Whonnock backyard, Paul and Gloria Stanley decided to plant wildflowers. After several months of leaving it covered with black plastic to kill off any vegetation that remained after being plowed, they finally got to sow their wildflower seeds. “Even though we had an extremely wet spring, the long hot summer seemed to suit these plants well,” said Paul. “No watering was necessary and it proved to be popular with a variety of insects, feeding off of the pollen. Different varieties of flowers provided a constant source of food for small visitors.” They still had flowers blooming in the last week of October - before the stormy weather arrived. (Special to The News)

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let's see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer's full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you'd like to contribute?

We'd love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

