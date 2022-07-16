SHARE: Four-hour paddle around a man-made lake

Perfect weather and calm waters made for a great day – or at least four hours of a day – out on Hayward Lake. The man-made lake is a resevoir located between the Stave and Ruskin power dams that was flooded more than a century ago now. But the skeletons of many trees still poke out above the water’s surface. Recently, Maple Ridge’s Ron Paley was joined by friends Alex and Wilf, for some paddling and a picnic lunch on the beach at the south end of the lake – located in Mission, near the eastern border of Maple Ridge. (Special to The News)

