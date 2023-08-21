SHARE: Free time spent exploring Maple Ridge

Dylan Thompson is a new health and safety specialist with the City of Maple Ridge. And during his free time, he and his pup, Penelope, are “taking every opportunity to explore this beautiful city, he told The News. This picture of Penelope at the water feature was “taken specifically at the Memorial Peace Park because I work in the area, and I love to walk around and visit the various dog-friendly businesses in Maple Ridge.” (Special to The News)

