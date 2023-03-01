Chula loves the water and loves the rain even more, so a recent visit to Alouette Lake on a rainy day was heaven for the dog Carla Bordignon rescued years ago. It’s believed the dog will be seven years old in September “but she still acts like a puppy and goes crazy for water,” said Bordignon, who lives 10 minutes from Alouette and is a frequent visitor with Chula. “Such a beautiful place to live!” she shared. (Special to The News)

Chula loves the water and loves the rain even more, so a recent visit to Alouette Lake on a rainy day was heaven for the dog Carla Bordignon rescued years ago. It’s believed the dog will be seven years old in September “but she still acts like a puppy and goes crazy for water,” said Bordignon, who lives 10 minutes from Alouette and is a frequent visitor with Chula. “Such a beautiful place to live!” she shared. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Frequent visitor to Alouette Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

RECENT SHARE: Much to trumpet about

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

SHARE: Brilliant fall scenery captivates walker

SHARE: Perfect views of the mountain vista

SHARE: Between storms

SHARE: Colourful skies offer stunning views

SHARE: Sunset from the shore

SHARE: A once-a-year hot spot

SHARE: Seldom seen view

SHARE: Backyard uproar lands ‘bucket’ shot

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePetsPhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Grade 3 student ‘one of world’s brightest’
Next story
Hundreds attend rock and gem show in Maple Ridge

Just Posted

Thomas Barker demonstrates his ultrasonic drill for drilling holes in stones. (Dr. Siyi Chen/Special to The News)
Hundreds attend rock and gem show in Maple Ridge

Chula loves the water and loves the rain even more, so a recent visit to Alouette Lake on a rainy day was heaven for the dog Carla Bordignon rescued years ago. It’s believed the dog will be seven years old in September “but she still acts like a puppy and goes crazy for water,” said Bordignon, who lives 10 minutes from Alouette and is a frequent visitor with Chula. “Such a beautiful place to live!” she shared. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Frequent visitor to Alouette Lake

RCMP, bylaws, and corrections officers are all expected to take a dip at Menzies Crossing on March 2, all in the name of raising money for Special Olympics BC. (Ridge Meadows RCMP)
Special Olympics BC fundraiser moves to Pitt Meadows

An unmanned house boat floats down the Fraser River Monday afternoon. (Richard Moody/Special to The News)
Unmanned house boat floats along Fraser in Maple Ridge