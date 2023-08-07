SHARE: Frolicking in the Alouette

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Odie and Oliver, two terrier mix dogs rescued from Mexico, love their morning walks along the Alouette River, between Sharpe and Neaves Roads. Almost two years old now, these dogs love taking a dip at the several sandy beaches along the way, explained their mom, Lindsay Robertson. “With so much wildlife to see, eagles, seals, osprey, sticklebacks, herons, and small fish jumping in the water,” they are always very excited to hit the dikes. “And, of course, [they love] meeting and greeting all the other dogs along the way, including cyclists, and outdoor enthusiast, walking the trail alongside us.” (Special to The News)

DogsPhotographyPitt Meadows