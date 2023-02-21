Luna is a huge fan of water, even the murky Fraser River. Maple Ridge outdoors enthusiasts Ron Paley and Port Coquitlam’s Chris Linkletter recently took an early morning stroll along the dikes south of the Pitt River Bridge. And, when the opportunity arose, Linkletter’s dog once again joyfully dove in and frolicked in the cold water. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Frolicking in the Fraser

