On a 25-kilometre loop through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend, cyclist Ron Paley stopped off in Osprey Village to snap some photos along the shoreline of the Fraser River. (Special to The News)

On a 25-kilometre loop through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend, cyclist Ron Paley stopped off in Osprey Village to snap some photos along the shoreline of the Fraser River. (Special to The News)

SHARE: From the shores in Pitt Meadows

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

SHARE: Smorgasbord uncovered in the swampy lands

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

and

RECENT – SHARE: A community rich with waterways

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE – SHARE: Paddling on Pitt Lake

SHARE: Bridge rises from misty waters

SHARE: Local outdoor enthusiast shares the sights from his bike

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

PhotographyPitt Meadows

 

On a 25-kilometre loop through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend, cyclist Ron Paley stopped off in Osprey Village to snap some photos along the shoreline of the Fraser River. (Special to The News)

On a 25-kilometre loop through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend, cyclist Ron Paley stopped off in Osprey Village to snap some photos along the shoreline of the Fraser River. (Special to The News)

Previous story
Katzie First Nation artist speaking on cultural diplomacy in Austria

Just Posted

Staff Sgt. Jolaine Percival is a Ridge Meadows RCMP officer who shares her personal story in hopes of helping others. (Ridge Meadows RCMP/Special to The News)
RCMP staff sergeant living her truth – out and open

On a 25-kilometre loop through Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows this weekend, cyclist Ron Paley stopped off in Osprey Village to snap some photos along the shoreline of the Fraser River. (Special to The News)
SHARE: From the shores in Pitt Meadows

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks with the media as he make his way to caucus on Parliament Hill, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Ottawa.Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is looking at using legislation to ensure a woman’s right to a safe and legal abortion will be permanently protected in Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Our View: U.S. abortion decision will have major impacts in Canada

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIMESTOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of July 3

Pop-up banner image ×