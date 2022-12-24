Sara Newitt was impressed with Mother Nature recently, when she blanket the area with beautiful looking frost. She snapped some picture during her morning drive to work along the Ford Road Detour in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Frost blankets Pitt Meadows on an early winter morn

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyWeather

 

Previous story
