SHARE: Fun to be had on the beach

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Maple Ridge’s Gail Hemminger was visiting family camping in Golden Ears Provincial Park recently, when she took this picture along the beaches of Alouette Lake. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

SHARE: Discovering bountiful wildlife in Maple Ridge

SHARE: Mesmerized by Pitt Lake fowl

SHARE: Man and machine at work

SHARE: Taking advantage of some sanctuary time

SHARE: Parenting on Pitt piling

SHARE: Colour breaks through on grey morn

SHARE: Fascination with fowl

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotography