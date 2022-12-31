Noni Lenssen’s six-year-old German shorthaired pointer, Oakleigh, enjoys watching all the birds at the dike in Jerry Sulina Park. This time, as if posing, she was mesmerized by all the feathered friends, while Lenssen’s other two dogs ran around behind her. “I have many, many photos of my girls in Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge, but when I snapped this pic… I couldn’t quite believe how beautiful it turned out!” she said. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Girls are out for a run on the dikes

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you.

