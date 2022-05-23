Hammond’s Ron Paley was out on a 23-km cycling adventures this morning (Monday, May 23), when he met up with these two horses grazing in a field along the Ford Detour Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

Hammond’s Ron Paley was out on a 23-km cycling adventures this morning (Monday, May 23), when he met up with these two horses grazing in a field along the Ford Detour Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Grazing under grey skies

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Splendor of colour marks arrival of spring

RELATED – SHARE: Reflections of natural beauty

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

and

RECENT – SHARE: A community rich with waterways

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Hitting the fairway almost year round

SHARE: Bridge rises from misty waters

SHARE: Local outdoor enthusiast shares the sights from his bike

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

FarmingPhotographyPitt Meadows

Previous story
Rabbits, Guinea pigs in pay-what-you-can promotion at Maple Ridge SPCA branch

Just Posted

Hammond’s Ron Paley was out on a 23-km cycling adventures this morning (Monday, May 23), when he met up with these two horses grazing in a field along the Ford Detour Road in Pitt Meadows. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Grazing under grey skies

Russet is one of five rabbits available for adoption at the Maple Ridge branch of the BC SPCA. (Special to The News)
Rabbits, Guinea pigs in pay-what-you-can promotion at Maple Ridge SPCA branch

This year the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club was unable to host their annual Rock and Gem Show, and are holding an outdoor market instead. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)
Outdoor market a first for the Maple Ridge Lapidary Club

Zac McKenna of Canoe Creek took part in Maple Ridge’s National Indigenous Peoples Day celebrations in previous years. (The News files)
Youth performers wanted for Indigenous celebrations in Maple Ridge