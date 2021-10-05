SHARE: Harvest time

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Local cranberry farmers were spotted harvesting their fall crops in Pitt Meadows on Saturday by Maple Ridge’s Gene Cordoni. “It is a very colourful display of cranberries that are harvested each year,” he shared just ahead of Thanksgiving. “These fields are diked and when ready to remove the berries, they flood these fields so that the berries can then float upon the surface of the water. These berries are then corralled to the corners of the field to be removed and transported to warehouses and then prepared for the grocery store shelves.” (Special to The News)

