SHARE: Herons roosting near Pitt Lake at night

Dr. Adrian Walton sent in this photo of herons at night just south of Pitt Lake.Dr. Adrian Walton sent in this photo of herons at night just south of Pitt Lake.

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek

and

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake

SHARE: Dwelling on the deck

and

SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed

SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

Previous story
QUIZ: A celebration of summer fun

Just Posted

Dr. Adrian Walton sent in this photo of herons at night just south of Pitt Lake.
SHARE: Herons roosting near Pitt Lake at night

The Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships will conclude on Aug. 25 with the medal ceremonies for the singles players. (Black Press Media files)
Maple Ridge man will oversee the 2022 Canadian Lawn Bowling Championships

A worker checks on robot arms at a factory in Nanjing in east China’s Jiangsu province, Thursday, June 6, 2019. (Chinatopix via AP)
PAINFUL TRUTH: Unemployment and robots

Knights receiver Coleton Chartier blew past coverage and caught this pass for a long catch-and-run touchdown. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Ridge Meadows Knights host annual Round Table tourney