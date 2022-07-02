Waterfalls are moving fast and furious in Golden Ears Provincial Park right now, including this one along the Menzies Trail captured by Lori Hansen. (Special to The News)

Waterfalls are moving fast and furious in Golden Ears Provincial Park right now, including this one along the Menzies Trail captured by Lori Hansen. (Special to The News)

SHARE: High river levels keep waterfalls flowing strong

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

SHARE: Smorgasbord uncovered in the swampy lands

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Sun setting over the dikes turns Pitt Meadows sky pink

and

RECENT – SHARE: A community rich with waterways

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE – SHARE: Paddling on Pitt Lake

SHARE: Bridge rises from misty waters

SHARE: Local outdoor enthusiast shares the sights from his bike

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgewilderness

Previous story
VIDEO: Red and white fills Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows for Canada Day

Just Posted

Email your cooking questions to Chef Dez at dez@chefdez.com.
ON COOKING: How to find knives that are a cut above

Waterfalls are moving fast and furious in Golden Ears Provincial Park right now, including this one along the Menzies Trail captured by Lori Hansen. (Special to The News)
SHARE: High river levels keep waterfalls flowing strong

Nancy Young and Carol Moisan, long time members of the Pitt Meadows Lions Club, serve pancakes. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Red and white fills Spirit Square in Pitt Meadows for Canada Day

Canadian flags flew on many people’s heads in Memorial Peace Park for Canada Day. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
VIDEO: Hundreds pack Maple Ridge park for Canada Day

Pop-up banner image ×