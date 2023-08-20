SHARE: Hike to Mike Lake ‘amazing’ on beautiful day

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Maple Ridge’s Derrick Meal recently took a hike to Mike Lake, in Golden Ears Provincial Park. Blue sky, lush green forest, and cool refreshing water, the three-hour hike from UBC Forest Research to Mike Lake was worth the trip, Meal shared. So much beauty all around. I recommend everyone to get out, and enjoy our amazing city. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

