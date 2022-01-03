SHARE: Ice forming on Fraser River

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Eric Vance of Maple Ridge shared this picture of the Fraser River, as seen from Kanaka Creek Regional Park, on New Year’s Day. Even as the temperatures began to rise, large chunks of ice continued floating on the water. (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Paddling the Pitt River

RELATED – SHARE: Recent flood reflects in waves of Alouette Lake

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Gaggle of geese enjoying a few breaks in the cloud

and

RECENT – SHARE: View alongside the river

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE – SHARE: Smiling out at you from the forest

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Fraser Rivermaple ridgePhotographySevere weather