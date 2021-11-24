SHARE: In love with the mountains and vistas

Maple Ridge’s Gene Cordoni loves the endless avenues, trails, and twists and turns available in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to escape the busier life. There are a bounty of places to go for a walk or hike and to take “some awesome photos” no matter the season, he said. “This time of year is my favourite, with a recent snowfall upon our Golden Ears Mountains and presenting a lovely foreground of Pitt Polder.” (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge’s Gene Cordoni loves the endless avenues, trails, and twists and turns available in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows to escape the busier life. There are a bounty of places to go for a walk or hike and to take “some awesome photos” no matter the season, he said. “This time of year is my favourite, with a recent snowfall upon our Golden Ears Mountains and presenting a lovely foreground of Pitt Polder.” (Special to The News)

Golden Ears Provincial Parkmaple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

