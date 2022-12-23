During a recent snowfall, a flock of pigeons huddled together in Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park, garnering the attention of Solome Okolong. “I guess it was too cold even for these feathered creatures,” she said, sharing these pictures.

SHARE: Is it time to rename Memorial Peace Park to Pigeon Park East?

