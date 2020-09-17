Irena Shantz took this picture back in February, from Kanaka Creek Regional Park looking south from Lougheed Highway and River Road, showing where Kanaka Creek meets up with the Fraser River. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Kanaka Creek boasts beautiful scenery – year round

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

Maple Ridge veterinarian advises to keep pets indoors

