Pitt Meadows resident Victor Safonov snapped a few shots along the Fraser River, from the dikes at the south end on the Bonson Road. He’s since framed these and a few others and hung them on his office wall. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows resident Victor Safonov snapped a few shots along the Fraser River, from the dikes at the south end on the Bonson Road. He’s since framed these and a few others and hung them on his office wall. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Life on the river

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Overcast skies make for stunning view of Gold Creek

and

SHARE: A favourite for Polder resident

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

SHARE: Paddling around Alouette Lake

SHARE: Dwelling on the deck

and

SHARE: Spreading a little beauty and seed

SHARE: Summer blossoming in technicolour

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

Fraser Rivermaple ridgePhotographyPitt Meadows

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Maple Ridge neighbours team up to collect Halloween donations

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows resident Victor Safonov snapped a few shots along the Fraser River, from the dikes at the south end on the Bonson Road. He’s since framed these and a few others and hung them on his office wall. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Life on the river

Lisa Farquharson, publisher of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News, is impressed with the number of people who voted for their favourite local businesses in this year’s A-List competition. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)
Votes tallied: Who’s the best?

Pitt Meadows firefighters fought a brush fire on Wednesday, Oct. 26, up the Goose Lake Trail, off the access road to the Thompson Mountain Sportsman Association gun range, with forestry hose lines and hand tools. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows Fire and Rescue extinguish two large brush fires in one day

ARMS communications and engagement manager Sophie Sparrow (pictured) said this Freshwater ARTways event is something new the organization is trying out in the community. (Sophie Sparrow Facebook/Special to The News)
Alouette River Management Society creates art in Maple Ridge park