The dikes in Maple Ridge are one of Amanda Hall’s all-time favourite places to walk. It’s also a fave for her dog, Kali, and her mother – who moved to the Okanagan and still says how much she misses it. Fair to say, whatever time of the day, it’s a favourite recreation destination for this family. (Special to The News)

The dikes in Maple Ridge are one of Amanda Hall’s all-time favourite places to walk. It’s also a fave for her dog, Kali, and her mother – who moved to the Okanagan and still says how much she misses it. Fair to say, whatever time of the day, it’s a favourite recreation destination for this family. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Local dikes a family favourite

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

RECENT SHARE: Much to trumpet about

SHARE: Fishing among the reeds

SHARE: Ditch dweller

SHARE: Brilliant fall scenery captivates walker

SHARE: Perfect views of the mountain vista

SHARE: Between storms

SHARE: Colourful skies offer stunning views

SHARE: Sunset from the shore

SHARE: A once-a-year hot spot

SHARE: Seldom seen view

SHARE: Backyard uproar lands ‘bucket’ shot

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

horsemaple ridgePhotography

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Thousands in grants up for grabs for arts and culture projects in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Just Posted

The dikes in Maple Ridge are one of Amanda Hall’s all-time favourite places to walk. It’s also a fave for her dog, Kali, and her mother – who moved to the Okanagan and still says how much she misses it. Fair to say, whatever time of the day, it’s a favourite recreation destination for this family. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Local dikes a family favourite

Niquita Fortich-Balatbat (left) won a silver medal for artistic gymnastics at the 2022 BC Winter Games in the uneven bars CCP 7 - women event. (Club Aviva Facebook/Special to The News)
PHOTOS: Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows athletes leap and wheel their way to BC Winter Games medals

Ridge Meadows Recycling will not be picking up in Maple Ridge in future. (Ridge Meadows Recycling Society)
Maple Ridge recycling pickup moves to Recycle BC

Sandi Thiessen and a group of friends – a Facebook group called Ridge Meadows 55+ Social that formed during COVID – recently visited Grant Narrows Regional Park, a popular recreation and sightseeing destination located in Pitt Meadows, that offers stunning sightseeing year round. The group, led by Thiessen, walk twice a week at different dikes and destinations. “This day there were six of us. Sometimes as many as 14 turn up for the hike/walk. We do Grant Narrows a few times a year,” she noted. (Special to The News)
IN OUR VIEW: Spring at long last

Pop-up banner image