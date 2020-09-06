SHARE: Many miracles are present in daily life

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Yearlings playing in a Maple Ridge pasture

ANOTHER – SHARE: Bike ride offers often unseen perspective

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

horsemaple ridgePhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

Just Posted

SHARE: Many miracles are present in daily life

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LETTER: Port-a-potties must be maintained at Grant Narrows in Pitt Meadows

Lack of contract for the concession and boat launch should not impact on maintenance services

Labour Day Monday to bring heavy wind gusts to Metro Vancouver

Environment Canada calls for gusty outflow winds up to 70 km/hr across region

QUIZ: How much do you really know about work and labour

The Labour Day weekend, in early September, is a time to celebrate workers

Former Maple Ridge theatre presents The Last Five Years; its first live show in six months

Two-person production runs at Theatre in the Country from Sept. 10 to 26

B.C. records 121 new COVID-19 cases, another death ahead of long weekend

There are 1,233 active confirmed cases in the province

‘I definitely cried’: Mother orca that carried her dead calf for 17 days gives birth again

Baby J57 spotted in B.C. waters on Saturday

Flu vaccine orders up in Canada as simultaneous COVID and flu infections feared

Recent study shows the pandemic may be pushing more people to get flu vaccine

Alaskans fined, taken to U.S. after allegedly violating Quarantine Act in B.C.

Spokeswoman Dawn Roberts says a vehicle with Alaska licence plates sparked suspicion

Okanagan athlete part of Canadian tennis history

Stunning five-set upset of 8th seed propels Vernon’s Vasek Pospisil into the fourth round at US Open

B.C. man makes ‘facehugger’ mask during COVID-19 pandemic

It took Owen Chester of Chilliwack about 20 hours to make the leather face mask

‘Silver lining’ to pandemic as Fraser Valley librarians bring learning outside

Julie Penner and Janet Woyke have been filming educational videos around Chilliwack during COVID-19

B.C.’s largest school district to get $26M in federal COVID-19 classroom funds

Surrey to receive $13.2 million now, rest in January

Man who killed RCMP officer not allowed to return to Vancouver Island

Kenneth Fenton scheduled to be released in March 2021

Most Read