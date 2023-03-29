When it came to sharing a picture depicting Maple Ridge for long-time resident Ninette Gagnon, she opted to snap a shot of her horse, Missy, out in the pastures at Pemberley Riding stable, the mountain ranges in the background. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Missy just part of the local scenery

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

Pop-up banner image