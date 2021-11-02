Life-long Maple Ridge resident Ernie Daykin shares a few pictures taken from Thornhill, looking out over the Fraser River with the morning mist rolls in at sunrise. “Love the natural beauty that surrounds us,” he said. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Morning mist creates magical blanket

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

