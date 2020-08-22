SHARE: Mother Nature didn’t disappoint quest for a nice sunset

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

From the same spot in Maple Ridge’s Silver Valley neighbourhood (near the north end of 232nd Street), Melanie Lastoria snapped a few pictures of what she describes as a “gorgeous sunset.” Taking in the view from two different directions near a new development in the neighbourhood, she captured these images on Sunday, Aug. 16. “I headed out hoping to capture a nice sunset, and Mother Nature didn’t disappoint!” (Special to The News)

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photoshowing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Pelase email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

