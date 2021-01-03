Karen Telford shared a picture of the sun shining through the trees along the Spirea Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park recently. “A great day to get outside and enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty,” she said. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Mother Nature's bounty shines in Golden Ears park

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotography

Just Posted

Artur Siewierski shared this picture taken in 2020 at the Osprey provincial marine park on Pitt Lake, one of the world’s few tidal lakes, and apparently among the largest. “The water is clear and pristine but you have to watch the tides when beaching the boat as it might get stuck when the tide goes low. Not many people are aware of the beautiful, long beaches at the Osprey Provincial Marine Park. It’s a beautiful and tranquilizing place one can get to by boat or kayak. A true gem around Maple Ridge/Pitt Meadows,” said Siewierski, who spent a warm summer night sleeping on this boat. “It was quite the experience when I got awaken at 4am hearing a loud banging against the boat. It thought I hit the rocks but it was just a sudden gust of wind and waves. Wide awake, I watched with awe the warm sun rising above the horizon.” (Special to The News)
SHARE: Caressing sunset on Pitt Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Karen Telford shared a picture of the sun shining through the trees along the Spirea Trail in Golden Ears Provincial Park recently. “A great day to get outside and enjoy Mother Nature’s beauty,” she said. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Mother Nature's bounty shines in Golden Ears park

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Karen McGregor share a photo, she’s named Phantom Flying Fish, taken in Jerry Sulina Park in Maple Ridge, taken when there were a few more leaves on the trees and the grasses were a little greener. (Special to The News)
SHARE: As winter sets in, local offers reminder of a greener time

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Paul Puchalski took a photo of a duck pond, as seen from a trail along the Maple Ridge diking system – near the dog park – showing the skeletal reflections of nearby trees in the water. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Duck pond reflections

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

CAMPBELL, Lee Age: 58 Height: 5’10” Weight: 170 lbs Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown Tattoo: Left Upper Arm “Panther Head”, Right Shoulder “Cross”, Right Upper Arm “Bird Of Paradise w/ Hook”, Both Shoulders “Eagle”, Left Forearm “Black Panther” and Left Arm “Parrot”. Wanted: Second-degree murder Warrant in effect: Dec. 22, 2020 Parole jurisdiction: Abbotsford, B.C.
CRIMESTOPPERS: 'Most wanted' for the week of Jan. 3

CrimeStoppers' weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here's what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I'm Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) makes the save as Vegas Golden Knights’ William Karlsson (71) and Canucks’ Quinn Hughes (43) battle during NHL Western Conference Stanley Cup playoff action on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association have settled on a framework for the upcoming season, pending the approval of each side’s executive board and Canadian health officials. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Vancouver Canucks get the green light to play NHL games in B.C.

John Horgan announced the approval Sunday

FILE – A plane is silhouetted as it takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Richmond, B.C., Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Feds weigh cutting COVID-19 sickness benefit for Canadians who have travelled

Questions about the sick-leave benefit were first raised over the weekend

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Mounties probe New Year's Day homicide in Prince George

Identity of victim has not been revealed

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

A pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles on Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021, near the Langley-Abbotsford border (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Fatal crash closes Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street

Pedestrian was hit by three vehicles

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
'This is unfortunate': Inside Elections Canada after Trump's tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

