Les Haddad shared this picture of Maple Ridge’s Alouette Lake as he saw it recently, looking south from the Florence Lake forestry road. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Mountaintop view of Alouette Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let us see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows and Maple Ridge as you see it.

RECENT – SHARE: Kanaka Creek boasts beautiful scenery – year round

ANOTHER – SHARE: Fall in all its splendid colour arrived this week

SHARING: Readers come through with more forest photographs

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

.

MORE – SHARE: Recent wildfire smoke didn’t seem to stop local fowl

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotography

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge student receives education award from provincial credit union

Just Posted

Gusty winds widespread across southern B.C. easing tonight

Winds of up to 90 km/h to lash Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley

SHARE: Mountaintop view of Alouette Lake

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

LETTER: Driver irked by seeing students ignore COVID-19 protocols

Letter writer concerned schools aren’t doing enough to keep students and society safer

Rescued 2010 Winter Olympics sled dog goes missing in Oliver

A Maple Ridge husky went missing three months ago in the South Okanagan – hunt continues

Roof removed to free trapped driver after late night crash

Maple Ridge person taken to hospital with minor injuries after accident on 229th Street and Dewdney

Leaders of B.C.’s three main political parties to take part in televised debate

Political experts say debate could be one of few events where voters get a chance to truly assess leaders

B.C. New Democrats promise renter’s rebate, rent freeze as parties ready for debate

The plan also includes making a cap on rent increases permanent

Liberal candidate apologizes for comments made about NDP politician in viral video

Jane Thornthwaite said she’s sorry for commenting on Bowinn Ma’s looks during roast for a retiring politician

Canucks acquire defenceman Nate Schmidt from Vegas for 2022 third-round pick

Free agent forward Toffoli leaves Vancouver to join Habs

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Animal obesity: Tips for tackling weight issues in pets

Leading up to National Pet Obesity Day, B.C. animal nutritionist offers weight check-in for pets

Canadians urged to keep COVID-era Thanksgiving gatherings small, virtual

With daily case counts continuing to rise in several provinces, some restrictions came into effect

BC Greens platform looks for changes to transit funding, municipal finance system

The Greens did not have an estimate of how much the plan’s points would cost

Most Read