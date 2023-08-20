SHARE: New ‘old’ addition to the garden

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Summer flowers are in full bloom in Judy and Ernie Daykin’s Maple Ridge garden, featuring a variety of long-time favourites that are enjoying the warmer weather. “This flower is called Cosmos – an older variety my grandparents grew – and Judy started from seed this flowering season,” shared Ernie, who snapped this picture. “The bees absolutely love them, always lots of bee buzzing around them. Cosmos will a constant in our gardens from now on,” he added. (Special to The News)

Beesgardeningmaple ridgePhotography