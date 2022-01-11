SHARE: Nostalgic look at wrap to 2021

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close, including this “nice” sunset over the Fraser river. (Special to The News)

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close, including this “nice” sunset over the Fraser river. (Special to The News)

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them, a "sunset through an olde tree that caught my eye."

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them, a “sunset through an olde tree that caught my eye.” (Special to The News)

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them a few pictures of the Maple Ridge bandstand, Daykin drawn to the dramatic effect of it in black and white versus colour.

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them a few pictures of the Maple Ridge bandstand, Daykin drawn to the dramatic effect of it in black and white versus colour. (Special to The News)

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them a few pictures of the Maple Ridge bandstand, Daykin drawn to the dramatic effect of it in black and white versus colour. (Special to The News)

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them a few pictures of the Maple Ridge bandstand, Daykin drawn to the dramatic effect of it in black and white versus colour. (Special to The News)

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among those images, a shot of the Golden Ears with a fresh blanket of snow.

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among those images, a shot of the Golden Ears with a fresh blanket of snow. (Special to The News)

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them, a picture of pond hockey at Jerry Sulina Park on New Year's Eve in the shadow of the Golden Ears. "Great way to end 2021," he said.

Ernie Daykin, former Maple Ridge mayor, shared a series of photos captured as the year 2021 drew to a close. Among them, a picture of pond hockey at Jerry Sulina Park on New Year’s Eve in the shadow of the Golden Ears. “Great way to end 2021,” he said. (Special to The News)

