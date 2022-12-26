Maple Ridge’s Memorial Peace Park, off 224th Street in downtown, makes for a captivating winter wonderland, as captured recently by Margarita Sanchez. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Park in the centre of the city sparkling in the snow

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

Please include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken, and why.

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

