Maple Ridge teacher Maria Chapman recently took this all-encompassing fall photos at the Hammond dog park, her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Adley enjoying a warm beverage on their stroll. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Perfect day for a stroll with Mom

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Let’s see the community Through Your Lens.

We want to see Pitt Meadows & Maple Ridge as you see it.

MORE – SHARE: Spending some quality family time together

RELATED – SHARE: Harvest time hits

Send us a photo showing how you view the community, and it could be featured in a future edition of the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows News.

SHARE: Wildlife soaring over the Pitt River

and

SHARE: Sun comes up, golf balls go down

RECENT – SHARE: Slough engulfed by colours of fall

Include the photographer’s full name and tell us where the photo was taken.

MORE – SHARE: Morning mist creates magical blanket

_______________________________

Do you have a picture you’d like to contribute?

We’d love to see it. Please email to editor@mapleridgenews.com.

We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

_______________________________

maple ridgePhotographyWeather

Previous story
GOING GREEN: Let Remembrance Day inspire reckless courage in us all

Just Posted

Maple Ridge teacher Maria Chapman recently took this all-encompassing fall photos at the Hammond dog park, her two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Adley enjoying a warm beverage on their stroll. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Perfect day for a stroll with Mom

Music of Ludwig van Beethoven being celebrated at the ACT. (The ACT/Special to The News)
Beethoven’s birthday being celebrated at The ACT in Maple Ridge

Lionel Browne and Albert Swash have memories of the Second World War. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge veterans remember the Second World War

Kirk Grayson's war hero father, Lt. William David Grayson. (Special to The News)
GOING GREEN: Let Remembrance Day inspire reckless courage in us all