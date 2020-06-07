SHARE: Pitt Meadows Day marked with an impromptu drive-by parade

Send your pictures in, if you were able to take in the modified festivities on Saturday

Two-year-old Dominique Van Aert and her older sister Kristin, five, were all smiles as the drive-by parade for Pitt Meadows Day went through town Saturday night. (Special to The News)

Pitt Meadows Day could not be held this year, due to crowd limitations mandated around the coronavirus.

But, the parade, one of the largest components of the festival, went ahead – albeit not as normal.

It was simply a drive-by, through the centre of the city, and involved firefighters, politicians, and some city staff.

We’d love to see your pictures, if you have some. Simply email joti.grewal@blackpress.ca.

In the meantime, here’s a picture of two young sisters who gathered to watch Saturday night.

Two-year-old Dominique Van Aert and her older sister Kristin, five, enjoy the drive-by parade for Pitt Meadows Day, according to their mom, Claire.

“People were gathered in small clumps with great distances,” Mom added.

