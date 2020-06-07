SHARE: Pitt Meadows Day marked with an impromptu drive-by parade

Pitt Meadows Day could not be held this year, due to crowd limitations mandated around the coronavirus.
But, the parade, one of the largest components of the festival, went ahead – albeit not as normal.
It was simply a drive-by, through the centre of the city, and involved firefighters, politicians, and some city staff.
In the meantime, here’s a picture of two young sisters who gathered to watch Saturday night.
Two-year-old Dominique Van Aert and her older sister Kristin, five, enjoy the drive-by parade for Pitt Meadows Day, according to their mom, Claire.
“People were gathered in small clumps with great distances,” Mom added.
