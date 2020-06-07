Two-year-old Dominique Van Aert and her older sister Kristin, five, were all smiles as the drive-by parade for Pitt Meadows Day went through town Saturday night. (Special to The News)

SHARE: Pitt Meadows Day marked with an impromptu drive-by parade

Send your pictures in, if you were able to take in the modified festivities on Saturday

Pitt Meadows Day could not be held this year, due to crowd limitations mandated around the coronavirus.

But, the parade, one of the largest components of the festival, went ahead – albeit not as normal.

It was simply a drive-by, through the centre of the city, and involved firefighters, politicians, and some city staff.

RELATED: Community drive-by cheer planned for virtual Pitt Meadows Day

We’d love to see your pictures, if you have some. Simply email joti.grewal@blackpress.ca.

In the meantime, here’s a picture of two young sisters who gathered to watch Saturday night.

Two-year-old Dominique Van Aert and her older sister Kristin, five, enjoy the drive-by parade for Pitt Meadows Day, according to their mom, Claire.

“People were gathered in small clumps with great distances,” Mom added.

READ MORE – LOOKING BACK: Pitt Meadows Day can’t afford another five-year hiatus

.

________________________________

• If there is more to this issue, please let us know about it. Email us at editor@mapleridgenews.com. We look forward to hearing from you. In the meantime, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusPitt Meadows

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FABULOUS: Maple Ridge granddaughter grateful for inspiring ‘Big Mama’

Just Posted

UPDATE: Missing plane linked to reported plane crash in Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Light plane with two aboard was due to arrive at Delta’s Boundary Bay airport

SHARE: Pitt Meadows Day marked with an impromptu drive-by parade

Send your pictures in, if you were able to take in the modified festivities on Saturday

Maple Ridge resident wears polka dot outfit to spread some joy and inspire

Lynell Adams is encouraging people to donate to Ridge Meadows Hospital Foundation’s virtual Fund Run

Maple Ridge realtors seeing more new listings and stable prices

There was a 33.9 per cent increase in sales from April to May

VIDEO: No sign of plane that reportedly crashed into Fraser River between Langley and Maple Ridge

Efforts to locate the aircraft are underway

VIDEO: Rehabilitated eagle released after nearly three-month recovery

The bird took its first free flight in over two months on June 5.

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping The News to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Survivors who missed out on polio vaccine hope for breakthrough against COVID-19

An estimated 11,000 people in Canada were left paralyzed by polio between 1949 and 1954

157,000 students returned for part-time lessons at B.C.’s schools: education ministry

COVID-19 precautions mean classes remain small

PHOTOS: Anti-racism protesters gather in communities across B.C.

More protests are expected through the weekend

Body found in downtown Chilliwack, RCMP investigating

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team tweeted that a body was found behind a Scotiabank

UPDATE: Massey Tunnel partially reopened after semi truck fire

Long delays expected

VIDEO: Langley Mom wants to hear from driver involved in crash that killed her son

‘We, as a family don’t know what really happened’

QUIZ: A celebration of weddings

How much do you know about wedding traditions and famous marriages?

Most Read